Wynot's Wieseler Again Named Class D-2 Girls Basketball COY

Wynot won the 2020 Class D-2 girls state basketball tournament, making head coach Steve Wiesler an eight-time winner of Huskerland COY award.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Wynot girls won state. (yawn)In what has become as much a March tradition as the return of the Sandhill Cranes the Wynot girls basketball team captured the Class D-2 state title, and its head coach...

