News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

With Class B Field in the Book, Class A Girls Postseason Begins

Having scored over 1,000 career points senior guard Ella Wedergren (14) will lead rising Omaha Westside in the Class A postseason.
Having scored over 1,000 career points senior guard Ella Wedergren (14) will lead rising Omaha Westside in the Class A postseason. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Things really start to heat up this week as we have one girls state tournament field written in pen with the others to follow suit by end of business on Friday. Basketball business, that is.One thi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}