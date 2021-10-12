Winning Habits: Nolan Wetovick, Cozad
The chair goes over here, but I gotta go...It was last summer and Jayce Dueland had recently accepted the head football coaching position at dear old Cozad High. He needed to move his stuff from hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news