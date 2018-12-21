Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-21 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Who's the New Girl?: Keyana Wilfred, Mitchell

Tdeugezgt7inmrsdbohf
Mitchell senior Keyana Wilfred is not only big news in Nebraska high school basketball circles she's also headed to UNLV on scholarship.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Keyana Wilfred was already pretty big news. At 6-foot-2 what other kind of news is a girl going to make?She’d already played two very good seasons of basketball for dear old Mitchell High and was s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}