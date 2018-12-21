Who's the New Girl?: Keyana Wilfred, Mitchell
Keyana Wilfred was already pretty big news. At 6-foot-2 what other kind of news is a girl going to make?She’d already played two very good seasons of basketball for dear old Mitchell High and was s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news