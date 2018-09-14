Who Emerges From C-2 Daily Double? Can J-B Hold Its Ground?
Remember the poor kid at the state tournament free throw line? You know, the one who's at the line with the opposing student section chanting, “it’s all in your head, it’s all in your head”?For Cla...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news