Overview

The Cadets will welcome back four starters on offense and five starters on defense in an effort to improve upon last season’s 2-7 record.

“We have a lot of young guys who contributed and played significant minutes last year that we are looking forward to stepping up this season, play bigger roles for our team,” says second-year head coach Jacob Ellis, a 2019 graduate of Midland University. “We have good leaders and hard workers on our team.”

Offense

Already twice named all-district in his career, senior Treven Weddle (6-0, 185) returns at running back where he rolled up 1,287 yards, and in part-time duty at QB wound up passing for an additional 217 yards and a TD. He is one of C-1’s premier football players, plain and simple. The Cadets have another couple of other good options in the run game, including senior Juan Lemus (5-10, 180) and junior Blaize Brockmann (5-10, 180). Last eason Brockmann gained 414 yards and scored twice while Lemus rushed for 167 yards and two TDs.

Junior Conner Troyer (5-10, 140) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last season passing for 204 yards and rushing for two TDs. Junior Brayden Doggett (6-0, 150) is the team’s most experienced returning receiver.

It will be a new-look offensive line for the Cadets, with senior Colten Haber (61, 240) the only returning starters, but the return of big and physical senior Noah Ernesti (6-4, 215) will certainly help matters.

Defense

Weddle (60 tackles, 11 TFL) is also a playmaker on defense, joined at linebacker by junior Angel Perez (6-0, 200), who last season notched 30 tackles including three for loss, and Brockmann (25 tackles). Ernesti and Haber will be leaders in the defensive line while Lemus (39 tackles, 3.5 TFL) will same in the secondary with Doggett another expected starter.

@HuskerlandBob Sez

Once again a challenging schedule (think defending champion Pierce, Boone and Scotus) will probably cap the wins at something like two again, maybe three.