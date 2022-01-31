Weird: State Champion NBC Hopes to Finally Win Conference
Funny how things work out sometimes.If you ever doubted the strength of the East Husker Conference girls basketball tournament - and tsk, tsk on you if that’s true - then know this: two-time defend...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news