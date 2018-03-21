“Our team was fortunate to have the best player in the state, Quinn Weidemann, in our lineup,” says Westside head coach Steve Clark . “She is a great player and leader and makes everyone else around her a better player. She is a huge part of our senior leadership that was a key to our success.”

Weidemann averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Warriors, who finished their championship season with a record of 25-2; Westside also won state in 2015 with Weidemann a freshman starter on the team.

Having led her team to a second state title with herself in the starting lineup Omaha Westside senior Quinn Weidemann has been named Huskerland’s Class A girls basketball player of the year.





It’s not like Payton Brotzki is only about basketball. Mostly, but not only.

“Payton is also into music and is very close with her family,” says her Platteview head coach Ron Coughlin. “She makes time for her other interests but she is as competitive a person that I have ever been around and when the ball goes up, look out.”

There is a long line of Platteview basketball opponents who found out that last part the hard way.

A 5-11 guard, Brotzki is a three-time Class B all-stater who twice led her team to the state tournament, including in 2018. As a senior Payton posted spectacular numbers like 23.3 points. 7.7 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game and that ain’t no fluke, as she averaged nearly 23 points per game during her entire high school career. Her team finished the season 23-4.

“My favorite memories of Payton during the course of her career were watching her play when she really had all phases of her game going,” says Coach Coughlin. “She would be on a fast break and throw a behind the back pass to her teammate for a layup or a no-look pass for an easy basket. And when she was on shooting it was amazing to watch, her range was unreal. As her coach I loved to hear the crowd reaction from a three-point bomb she’d hit. She didn’t have to push the ball, she’s strong enough to shoot it properly from 25 to 30 feet, and it was fun to watch.”

Payton managed all her basketball greatness despite a couple of serious knee injuries, including a torn ACL. Prior to the injury she suffered as a junior Payton had developed into a strong leader on another outstanding Platteview team.

“We started some younger kids along with some seniors. She had to calm those kids down more than once. We talked about how we would need them to improve later in the season if we were going to be really good, and Payton got them involved early and often,” says Coach Coughlin. “I thought that made us better every game.”

And she also created one of the most memorable moments in Platteview girls basketball history.

“Payton was injured late in the district final game and all the girls felt like our season could be over but Payton went out in the hall and get in the right mind set and came back in the game,” says Coach Coughlin. “When she walked back in the gym it may have been the loudest I’ve ever heard the place. I told the girls ‘this is a Willis Reed moment.’ I had to laugh because unfortunately none of the girls had a clue who I was talking about.”

Coach Coughlin reference Reed’s return to the NBA championship final in 1970 when his team rode the crowd’s enthusiasm to a world championship. See, I know Coach, if nothing else.

Beyond her skill and competitive nature Payton’s maturity and basketball smarts once played a trick on her head coach.

“About 15 games into her sophomore season she was a few minutes late for practice and I went over to her and said that can’t happen again, she needs to get to practice on time,” says Coach Coughlin with a smile. “Her response was ‘I was waiting for my parents to give me a ride.’ I had to laugh because the way she carries herself, I just always thought of her as being older. She was 14 at the time, averaging 25 points a game or a team that was ranked No. 1 in the state.”