This is, basically, the best time ever to be a Weeping Water girls basketball player. No, really, you can look it up.

Last season the Indians qualified for the state tournament for only the second time in program history, and the second time ever, finishing 18-9. In the opening month of the 2019-20 season Weeping Water has stomped on the gas, winning nine of its first ten and the number four spot in the Class D-1 wild card standings.

See?

Among the team’s early season successes have been wins over a pair of Class C-1 teams, including 7-2 Malcolm in the season opener, along with three wins over Class C-2 teams. The lone loss came to 8-2 Sterling in the final of Weeping Water’s holiday tournament.

Weeping Water’s style of play is fun to watch. The Indians have great team speed and ball handling ability, which makes them tough to stop in transition and allows them to be playmakers at the defensive end of the court. Having a pair of all-staters don’t hurt none.

Paige Barrett, a 5-5 senior, and Grace Cave, a 5-7 junior, are gold standard good as Class D-1 girls basketball players. Barrett last season averaged right at 20 points per game, Cave 18, both can score from anywhere on the court and both are risk-taking, big-play defenders. In a structured defensive approach, of course, Coach.

“Grace is a gifted basketball player with great vision and ball handing ability while Peyton is an amazing competitor who is always in attack mode,” says Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman, who was the all-state point guard when Weeping Water last qualified for the boys state tournament in 2007.

Rounding out the team’s starting lineup are senior Bailee Nissen and juniors Reagan Aronson and Reba Wilson.

“Reagan has proven to be a big shooting threat for us while Bailee is athletic and provides us with good experience on the court,” says Coach Haveman. “Reba is tough, physical and vocal. She and (junior) Jamison Twomey are our vocal leaders.”

There has been plenty to be vocal in these opening weeks of the season as the Indians have closer than ever to perfecting their style of play.

“We are good at playing fast, spreading the floor and having multiple shooting threats,” says Coach Haveman. “Defensively, we are always trying to speed teams up and pressure full-court.”

Like all teams there challenges which lie ahead for the Indians, starting with tomorrow (Thursday) night’s game against Class C-1 Ashland-Greenwood (5-5) which, in a nice touch, will be played at Nebraska Wesleyan. Weeping Water will also compete in the always tough East Central Nebraska Conference (ECNC) tournament and has late season showdowns with Lourdes Central Catholic (8-2) on Jan. 25 and Falls City Sacred Heart (10-1) on the final night of the regular season.

When it comes to the postseason Weeping Water will be favored to win the D-1 subdistrict, which will also include Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson-Brock and Pawnee City.

“So far this season we have learned a lot about ourselves. We try to preach that the next game is the most important game. and our girls have done a fairly good job about staying focused and not getting caught up in anything,” says Coach Haveman. “I feel like we’re improving every day. Some days it might be a tiny improvement but we are always moving forward. This is a fun group and can be dangerous for opponents on the court.”