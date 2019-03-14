Ticker
2019-03-14

Weeks Named Class C-1 BBB Coach of the Year

That's Auburn head coach Jim Weeks third from the left, surrounded by his sons (l-r) Jackson, Cooper and Jalen following the Class C-1 state championship game. Jim Weeks - and boys, only Jim Weeks - has been named Huskerland's Class C-1 boys basketball coach of the year.
It’s not like Jim Weeks hadn’t been there before. He had. Three times. It’s just that his team hadn’t.But there was something special about his triumphant return to high school coaching, capturing ...

