News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 11:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3 Notebook Examines Some Unbeatens

Senior captain Mason Armstead has helped Creighton Prep to a quick 2-0 start and is also in the Division I scholarship conversation.
Senior captain Mason Armstead has helped Creighton Prep to a quick 2-0 start and is also in the Division I scholarship conversation. (Nate Clouse)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

I don’t claim to know a whole lot about skinning a cat, but I’ve heard there is more than one way. What I do know for sure after week two of the 2019 football season is that there is more than one ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}