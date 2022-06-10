We're Not Done Yet But Coaching Changes Reach Record 54 for 2022

Huskerland Prep Report has tracked head coaching changes for over 20 years and leading up to the 2022 football season we have a shockingly high record number of them. I mean, really shocking.

* Niobrara/Verdigre filled its head coaching position with a 20-year veteran HC, Jeff Shabram, who was an assistant on the N/V staff and had earlier ben the head coach at Summerland and Clearwater/Orchard. Also since we last spoke Thayer Central is looking for a new head coach, with former HC Jereme Jones accepting a job at Hampton, taking over for Carson Klute.

At Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, former co-head coach Grant Lewandowski stepped aside and with former assistant Shane Hrasky joining Darby Line as co-head coaches.

Besides Thayer programs still looking to fill head coaching positions for this fall are Walthill in Class D-2 and Six-Man programs Creek Valley and Lewiston.

Last week's updates to this list include Kolin Koch in at Twin River and Kurt Altig at North Platte. Both are former assistants within the program. According to my records that leaves only Creek Valley and Lewiston, two six-man programs, and eight-man Niobrara/Verdigre yet to name head coaches for 2022.

To date there will be 54 head coaching changes in Nebraska high school football for the coming season, a mixture of retirements, transitions and new programs being established. It is hard seeing some of my friends leaving the game, though it happens every season.

Included in the changes are the retirements of historic figures like Millard South's Andy Means, Omaha Westside's Brett Froendt, Milford's Marty Hingst, Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Exeter-Milligan's Dean Filipi, Pleasanton's Ricci Westland, and even defending Six-Man champion coach Landon Miller at Cody-Kilgore. Hingst and Filipi both won two state championships in their respective tenures, with Filipi taking Exeter-Milligan to a third state final; Means lead Millard South to a state title and two other finals; Froendt led Westside to the three most recent Class A state finals, winning once. Westland led Pleasanton to a state final and Miller took Cody-Kilgore to a pair of state finals, winning state last November.

Also stepping down from head coaching positions are Dr. Jon Cerny at Bancroft-Rosalie, a three-time state finalist and state champion, who served as co-head coach for BRLD in 2021, and Matt McGinn, who coached Anselmo-Merna to one state final and played for the Coyotes in another, in the first year the finals were played at Memorial Stadium. Both will remain on staff as assistant coaches.

Another of our most accomplished head football coaches, Scott Trimble, stepped down as head coach at Harvard to take an administration position at Medicine Valley. He won a state title at Harvard, which goes nicely with the four he won previously while coaching at Arthur County. (And remember, his Arthur team is the only to ever appear in Sports Illustrated, so there is that...)

At East Butler, state champion Shawn Biltoft stepped down and will concentrate on his duties as the elementary school principal.

Another move that rattled the coaching timbers came with Omaha Burke's state championship coach, Paul Limongi, accepting the Omaha Westside position.

These are all significant in their own way, so let's get on with it, Huskerland's review of the 2022 head football coaching changes...