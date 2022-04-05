We Are the Champions: Howells-Dodge, Class D-1
As they say in talk radio, first time, long time. But there was more to the story than that.Last fall Howells-Dodge won its first-ever state football state football championship since the programs ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news