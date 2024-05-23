Overview

As the Blue Devils look to rebound from last year’s 1-8 season they will bank on a veteran defense, which returns eight starters, with five starters back on offense.

“We expect to be a little more competitive this season as we bring back a lot of kids who gained varsity experience at underclassmen,” says third-year head coach Hayden DeLano, a 2016 graduate of Wayne State College who earlier in his career led Cross County to the 2021 Class D-1 state title game. “Our roster numbers are up and we are getting to the place where we can play a majority of upperclassman on Friday nights. We need to improve drastically in all three phases of the game and we are on track to do just that.”

Offense

Doesn’t hurt to have a proven quarterback on the roster, and all-district senior Kaden Keller (6-2, 195) is that and more, a two-time thousand-yard passer who is one of C-1’s true hidden gems. While the running back position is still up for grabs the Blue Devils do return a pair of returning starters at wide receiver in juniors Gavin Anderson (6-0, 165) and Jace Jorgensen (6-3, 175), with juniors Parker Patefield (6-0, 150) and Brodey Munter (5-8, 150) both expected contributors in that unit.

There are two starters back in the Wayne offensive line including junior Carter wiese (6-1, 280) and senior tight end Calvin Ankeny (6-2, 185). Also expected to earn starting roles in the line include senior Jaden Dramse (5-10, 225) and juniors Austin Heiser (5-10, 160), and Eli Stecki (6-0, 190).

Defense

Ankeny (79 tackles, 6 TFL) was last year’s leading tackler and with senior Will Leseberg (5-7, 130), who had 45 tackles including five for loss, another returning starter at linebacker and Heiser also expected to play in that group. Wiese and seniors Irvin Trujillo (5-10, 300) and Colton Sheppard (5-10, 215) will return to anchor the team’s defensive line where Stecki and Dramse will also contribute.

Senior Alex Rodriguez (6-0, 180), who finished last season with 30 tackles and three interceptions, leads a secondary that will also return Anderson and Jorgensen with Patefield and Munter also in the mix for playing time. Rodriguez is also the team’s punter.

@HuskerlandBob Sez

The Blue Devils aren’t there yet but it will be an improved team that features an outstanding QB. Look for a couple or three wins, another step forward.