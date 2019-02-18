Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wahoo the Favorite as C-1 Boys Basketball Subdistricts Begin

Nulqclgvnwy0qofce3uj
Class C-1's most dynamic offensive player, senior Winston Cook (42) leads defending C-1 state champ Wahoo into the postseason beginning Tuesday night at Schuyler.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Pretty much the C-1 boys basketball story this February as last - gotta find a way to beat Wahoo if you want to win state.A reminder, this is the first season of a new district finals format. In Cl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}