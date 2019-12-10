News More News
Wahoo's Coach Fox Led Warriors to First-Ever State Title

Getting the star treatment comes with winning state...and being honored as the Class C-1 state championship football coach. Just ask Chad Fox.
Getting the star treatment comes with winning state...and being honored as the Class C-1 state championship football coach. Just ask Chad Fox. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It figures that such a selfless team would win a state championship that would make so many people happy.Wahoo won its first state playoff football championship last month and today we honor its he...

