News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Veteran O'Neill Looking to Gain Traction in 2019

Xtreoecytyrid7gm6muv
An outstanding two-way player all-district senior Kolby Dean (35) will lead the way for O'Neill football in 2019.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

OverviewAfter a bumpy 2018 the Eagles return five starters on offense and seven on defense from an 0-9 team.“We have some inexperience but we have kids who want to play,” says head coach Brock Eich...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}