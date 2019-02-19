Usual Suspects Lead Charge into Class D-2 Postseason
The team picture of top Class D-2 boys basketball contenders looks a lot like last year's, with one dramatic alteration.You've got your defending state champ Falls City Sacred Heart, preseason No. ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news