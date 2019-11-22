News More News
2019-11-22 football

Unbeatens Battle in Tonight's Six-Man State Final

Owen McDonald (2) and McCool Junction have been picture perfect in 2019 and tonight hope to finish things off with the program's first state football championship.
Owen McDonald (2) and McCool Junction have been picture perfect in 2019 and tonight hope to finish things off with the program's first state football championship. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

After twelve magnificent weeks of Nebraska high school football we are left with the memories of a 2019 season full of excitement, but we are also left with 14 teams that are prepared to play for a...

