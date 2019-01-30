Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 11:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Turn Up the Pressure: Caroline Stanley, South Platte

Senior leader Caroline Stanley has unbeaten South Platte ranked among Class D-2's top ten and a contender for the program's first-ever state tournament berth.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It’s not like Caroline Stanley hated going to school but showing up at first bell knowing her basketball team has won 15 straight makes it a lot more fun.Caroline is a 5-8 point guard for one of th...

{{ article.author_name }}