For leading Omaha Skutt to another state football championship Matt Turman has been named Huskerland’s Class B coach of the year.

The championship is the fourth of Coach Turman’s career and the third in the past six seasons. During that six-year stretch his teams have played in five state finals and a semifinal. Not bad Coach, not bad at all.

For all that accomplishment wining the state title still wasn’t at the head of Turman’s 2018 class. No, family matters came first, though to be honest there was also some history involved there too.

“Besides having our team win the state championship the highlight of the season was being able to be present at my dad’s 300th career victory in Lincoln,” says Matt of his father Tim Turman’s achievement at Bishop Neumann. “The odds that his 300th win could be played on Thursday was crazy that my brother (Millard West assistant coach Seth Turman) and I could be there for that huge accomplishment. That made me so happy and so proud.”

His 2018 Skutt team probably invoked the same feelings, given the dominant nature of its championship run. Skutt won its four playoff games by an average of 36 points per, including a 48-27 win over unbeaten Scottsbluff in the final and a 34-14 victory over Waverly in the semifinals.

Good as all that was Coach Turman points to a 42-37 win over York in Week 4 as one of the season’s biggest highlights. In a rematch from the 2017 Class B state final the Skyhawks avenged a 31-0 loss. “That was a great game with two great teams battling it out until the very end,” says Coach Turman.

Skutt returned a good deal of talent from the 2017 state runner-up team, the perfect launching pad for the team’s 2018 state championship run. BTW, Skutt had also finished as state runner-up in 2016 (Elkhorn South).

“Our seniors were on a mission all year to get back to Memorial Stadium and try and finish their senior year with a gold medal instead of the silver ones they got as sophomores and juniors,” says Coach Turman, who now has a career coaching record of 145-50. “Their dedication to the weight room and off-season workouts and their focus and determination all season long was the biggest reason for coming out on top.”