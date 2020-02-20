Throwback Thursday: Rachelle Tucker, Pierce (2016)
@HuskerlandBob Sez: This is one of my favorite Huskerland interviews, from February 2016.Rachelle was not only an outstanding athlete and basketball player she was also smart, engaging and thoughtf...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news