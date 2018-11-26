This is the week people in my business - the sports journalism business that is - dread the most.

With football, even with spring sports to some degree, you have time to prepare for the change of seasons, getting your ducks in a row with preseason information (content they call it in the biz) to provide your readers. That is not the case this week, the dreaded (in a joyful way, of course) transition week from football to winter sports season.

By now even volleyball has been in the books for a couple of weeks so you have some time to prepare for girls basketball. And, granted, much of the Nebraska high school football world hit the ground running with winter conditioning also a few weeks back. But with you eyes on the state football finals - and in my world trying to get things right for our season ending print edition of Huskerland Prep Report - it leaves little time for the needed research required to produced a somewhat adequate preseason look at boys and girls basketball 2018-19.

Having said all that in the next few days we will have our take on boys and girls basketball's upcoming season, including our preseason top tens and some other goodies, all while mixing in our postseason football wrap-up. Still to come in our football coverage is our players of the year, Diamonds in the Rough (a personal favorite), coaches of the year and our 2018 all-state football teams.

Over the winter months we will focus a lot of time on basketball but will also mix in some football. There are some interviews I never got to do, we will touch on some recruiting news, and have you a surprise or two before we get serious about preseason football in March. Of 2019. 2019? Goodness...

Thanks for your interest in what we do at Huskerland and I hope to see you at a game.



