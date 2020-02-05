News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Top-Seeded West Holt Marches Into NVC Tourney Semis

Here they are, and looking sharp, the playing rotation for NVC top seeded West Holt. From left to right they include Garrison Hansen, Logan Wieneke, Aaron Kraus, Rumen Rentschler, Tyler Larby, Joseph Seger and Jakeem Brown. Max Roberts also part of the rotation but was unavailable for the photo..
Here they are, and looking sharp, the playing rotation for NVC top seeded West Holt. From left to right they include Garrison Hansen, Logan Wieneke, Aaron Kraus, Rumen Rentschler, Tyler Larby, Joseph Seger and Jakeem Brown. Max Roberts also part of the rotation but was unavailable for the photo..
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

First of all they are playing the Niobrara Valley Conference boys basketball semifinals in the afternoon. Which instantly puts it in contention for my favorite conference tournament of the season.A...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}