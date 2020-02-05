News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Seed Sutton Moves to Southern Semifinals

Senior Jacob Haight is one of the key leaders for Sutton boys basketball, winners of 10 in a row entering Thursday night's Southern Conference tournament semifinals.
Senior Jacob Haight is one of the key leaders for Sutton boys basketball, winners of 10 in a row entering Thursday night's Southern Conference tournament semifinals.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Worse ways to come into a conference basketball tournament than riding an nine-game winning streak. Make that ten-game.Following last night’s 59-25 win over Thayer Central in the quarterfinals of t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}