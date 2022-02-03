Top Seed Sacred Heart Advances to Pioneer Semis (both of them)
They’ll get going early again today in the Pioneer Conference semifinals being played in Humboldt.Alternating between girls and boys games the action begins at 3 p.m. with girls No. 1 seed Falls Ci...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news