Class A

30. (tie) Nick Russell, WR-SS, Omaha Central. 6-2, 185. Bench - 220, Squat -325, 40 - 4.7. Playmaking safety (42 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 FR) who missed last year’s playoffs due to a high ankle sprain. Athletic enough to be sixth-man on Central’s highly regarded basketball team, he will also see an expanded role in the passing game.

30. (tie) Tyler Burgason, LB, Lincoln Southwest. 6-2, 225. Other stats NA. A three-year starter and all-city selection, Burgason has the size, strength and speed to make for a dynamic defensive force.

30. (tie) Sterling Smith, TE-DE, Lincoln Southeast. 6-3, 215. Bench - 240, Squat - 340, 40 - 4.55. An outstanding athlete and three-year starter, Smith was an all-city selection last year and is recognized as a true receiving threat from anywhere on the field.

30. (tie) Tanner Kalb, L-DL, Millard West. 5-10, 240. Bench - 320, Squat - 420, 40 - NA. A rare two-way starter at Millard West, last season Kalb devloped into the team’s leading offensive lineman, despite finishing the season with a broken hand.

Class B

30. (tie) Kole Gray, WR-DB, Plattsmouth. 5-10, 170. Other stats NA. Well, if you’re only going to have just one returning starter, as Plattsmouth, Gray would be a good one to have. A returning all-district and all-conference player, he finished last season with 80 tackles and four interceptions.

30. (tie) Gabe Puczylowski, G-NG, Omaha Roncalli. 5-11, 240. Other stats NA. A returning all-district player, Puczylowski has a low center of gravity, is tough to move and quick to the ball - basically the perfect nose guard. Didn’t get a lot of pub in 2015, but coaches noticed him. Opposing coaches.

30. (tie) Greyson Skrobecki, WR-CB, Waverly. 5-9, 165. Bench - 225, Squat - 300, 40 - 4.8. A returning all-district player, Skrobecki possesses the triple crown of receiver skills - speed, quickness and great hands. Last season he caught 34 passes for 493 yards and four TDs.

Class C-1

30. (tie) Steven Vargas, RB-LB, Madison. 5-9, 185. Bench - 250, Squat - 430, 40 - 4.75. A physical, punishing runner, Vargas last year rushed for the quietest 990 yards ever, making the all-district team in the process. Physical, relentless runner, his guy is good, trust us.

30. (tie) Caleb Sullivan, RB-LB, Pierce. 5-7, 150. Other stats NA. Stats don’t always mean all the much, and Sullivan’s a good example. A returning all-district player, he’s a ferocious, passionate competitor. Heart and soul of the team, I’m told.

Class C-2

30. Miles Griffith, WB-DB, St. Paul. 6-2, 175. Bench - 200, Squat - 300, 40 - 4.7. Tremendous leaping ability - he’s the reigning Class C state high jump champion - along with great speed and ball skills make Griffith a scary sight for opposing defenses. He’s going to see more of the ball in 2016, and we figure he’ll make a bunch of big plays.

Class D-1

30. Tyson Belitz, WR-DB, Neligh-Oakdale. 6-2, 170. Other stats NA. A two-time all-district player and school record holder for receptions and receiving yards with still another season to go, last season Belitz finished 2015 with 54 catches for 726 yards and eight TDs, plus he added 94 tackles and four INTs on defense.

Class D-2

30. Cory Shoff, L-DL, Winside. 6-3, 240. Bench - 305, Squat - 465, 40 - 5.1. Tore his ACL during the state wrestling tournmanet, and his time frame for return is still up in the air. What is not is his ability, which is immense, so we give him the No. 30 spot while considering what could have been.