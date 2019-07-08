News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 11:35:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 225 Class C-2 Underclassmen: No. 16-20

Fqdrqtu4iegaqwsqqi9o
Last season Hastings St. Cecilia's George Arthur made all-district with one good arm. Imagine what he can do with two.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

16. Mitchell Thompson, RB-LB, Wilber-Clatonia, Jr. 6-0, 180. Bench - 250, Squat - 335, 40 - 4.8. Came into his own as a playmaking linebacker (80 tackles, 7.5 TFL) and will establish himself as the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}