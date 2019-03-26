Ticker
Title Defense: Wilcox-Hildreth, 6-Man

Wilcox-Hildreth head coach Gabe Eberhardt and his team are preparing to defend their first-ever state title, the 2018 6-Man crown won last November.
Wilcox-Hildreth football will never be the same.After paddling steadily upstream the past four seasons the Falcons put together the greatest season in program history, going undefeated while winnin...

