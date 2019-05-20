Title Defense: Omaha Skutt, Class B
Finish the job. That was the mantra, that was the challenge at Omaha Skutt in 2018. Finish the job, win the state football championship.Granted, this winning state in football thing isn’t exactly s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news