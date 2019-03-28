Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Title Defense: Creighton, Class D-1

Pegdx1bjkdslzia1cnrg
Returning all-state quarterback Brayden Zimmerer (3) will be the main man for defending state champion Creighton in 2019. That kind of thing happens when you account for 66 TDs the season before.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

One of our state’s most consistent winners, just not a state champion program. That was Creighton’s MO. Not anymore.Not after the Bulldogs completed a perfect season, winning 13 games in a row to c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}