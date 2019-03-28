Title Defense: Creighton, Class D-1
One of our state’s most consistent winners, just not a state champion program. That was Creighton’s MO. Not anymore.Not after the Bulldogs completed a perfect season, winning 13 games in a row to c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news