Throwback Thursday: Will Huffman, Maxwell (2018)
@HuskerlandBob Sez: If only he'd have been able to stay healthy. As it was Maxwell's Will Huffman was a state record setting running back, one of the most explosive players of the past 10 seasons, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news