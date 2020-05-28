 HuskerlandPreps - Throwback Thursday: Ricky Henry, Omaha Burke (2005)
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Ricky Henry, Omaha Burke (2005)

One of the biggest personalities ever interviewed by Huskerland Prep Report Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry (72) went on to become a starter for the Huskers and had an NFL career.
One of the biggest personalities ever interviewed by Huskerland Prep Report Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry (72) went on to become a starter for the Huskers and had an NFL career. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

@HuskerlandBob Sez: So we were walking down the hallway of Omaha Burke High School, me, him and his head coach, when it happened. In full game day dress as we were planning to photograph his 2005 p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}