News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Quentin King, Omaha North (2013)

Back in the day Quentin King (57) led an Omaha North offensive line that not only won the 2013 Class A state title but also helped unleash all-time great running back Calvin Strong (5). It was a pretty great combination.
Back in the day Quentin King (57) led an Omaha North offensive line that not only won the 2013 Class A state title but also helped unleash all-time great running back Calvin Strong (5). It was a pretty great combination. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

@HuskerlandBob Sez: It all seems so quaint now. Back in the early 2010s Omaha North had spent the bulk of the playoff era not being part of the playoff era before launching one of the more dominant...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}