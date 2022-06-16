Throwback Thursday: More than 30 Football HC Changes in 2017
@HuskerlandBob Sez: This year we set a new Huskerland era record for head football coaching changes - 52 - so I thought it might be fun to make a comparison to what went down in 2017. Some familiar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news