Throwback Thursday: Jessica Shepard, LSE/Fremont (2014)
@HuskerlandBob Sez: Tonight (Thursday) we play the Class A girls basketball district finals, so it seems an opportune time to revisit Huskerland's 2014 feature story about Jessica Shepard, the grea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news