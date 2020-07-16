 HuskerlandPreps - Throwback Thursday: Jed Fenske, Sargent (2010)
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-16 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Jed Fenske, Sargent (2010)

Pictured here during his team's historic 2011 state finals upset of Howells, Sargent's Jed Fenske (3) was a junior the November before when Huskerland caught up with him for this feature story.
Pictured here during his team's historic 2011 state finals upset of Howells, Sargent's Jed Fenske (3) was a junior the November before when Huskerland caught up with him for this feature story. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

@HuskerlandBob Sez: He was one of Nebraska's most accomplished small school athletes, Jed Fenske of Sargent High School. Later in his young life he'd wrestle for the Huskers but when we spoke to hi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}