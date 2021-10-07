Throwback Thursday: Jake Prochaska, Centennial (2017)
@HuskerlandBob Sez: Nobody wants to miss their senior football season and that included Centennial's Jake Prochaska in 2017. Aside from just wanting to play the game Jake also sensed - more like kn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news