News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Isaac Aakre, Millard North (2012)

OK, so Eric Crouch won the Heisman Trophy. But was he better at running the option in high school than three-time all-stater Isaac Aakre (1)? It's a legit question.
OK, so Eric Crouch won the Heisman Trophy. But was he better at running the option in high school than three-time all-stater Isaac Aakre (1)? It's a legit question. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

@HuskerlandBob Sez: We set the Wayback Machine for August 2012 when we published this preseason feature on Millard North's Isaac Aakre, one of the most accomplished football players of that decade ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}