Throwback Thursday: Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 9s (2019)
Class A9. Mehki Butler, DT, Omaha North, Jr. 6-4, 295. Other stats NA. Huge and powerful, just really finding himself as an athlete, Butler already has drawn Division I recruiting attention. To be ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news