Throwback Thursday: Huskerland Flashback 1992, 1996, 2006
1992On the Cover: Cozad’s Shane Hatcher slips through the McCook defense for a touchdown in “the Class B game of the year,” won by McCook, 35-34 in double overtime.Feature Stories: Regional columni...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news