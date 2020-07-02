HuskerlandPreps - Throwback Thursday: Drew Ott, Giltner (2011)

Throwback Thursday: Drew Ott, Giltner (2011)
The numbers were crazy good. Among the state leaders in tackles, an all-district and all-state player in both football and basketball, Drew Ott had built himself quite a high school sports resume.H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news