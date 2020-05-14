News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: C.J. Johnson, Bellevue West (2014)

Way back when, when Bellevue West's modern era football was first gaining major traction, there was this superstar receiver named C.J. Johnson (15)...you remember him, right?
Way back when, when Bellevue West's modern era football was first gaining major traction, there was this superstar receiver named C.J. Johnson (15)...you remember him, right?
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

@HuskerlandBob Sez: The following was the feature story we published on Bellevue West senior-to-be C.J. Johnson in the summer of 2014. Bellevue West football under head coach Michael Huffman was ca...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}