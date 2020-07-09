HuskerlandPreps - Throwback Thursday: Bobby Murray, Omaha Burke (2017)

Throwback Thursday: Bobby Murray, Omaha Burke (2017)
Did he read that right? Did it matter? After all, no games had been played yet. And that part where his school had never won a state playoff football title? Something that needed to be fixed, he th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news