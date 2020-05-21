News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora (2009)

So there he was, the coverboy for Huskerland's 2009 football preview magazine. Few times have I gone into production of the magazine with a preconceived notion of who'd be on the cover but this was one.
So there he was, the coverboy for Huskerland's 2009 football preview magazine. Few times have I gone into production of the magazine with a preconceived notion of who'd be on the cover but this was one. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Few Nebraska high school football players in the Huskerland era, and that's more than 30 years now, has been more of a celebrity at a younger age than Andrew Rodriguez. His prod...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}