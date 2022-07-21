Throwback Thursday: 2016 Top 225 Seniors, The 5s
Class A5. Logan Strom, TE-DE, Norfolk. 6-8, 245. Bench - 245, Squat - 325, 40 - 4.95. Had a great off-season, receiving eight Division I offers and more probably on the way. Also an outstanding bas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news