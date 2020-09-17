Throwback: Mason Moore, Columbus
Hurt? Yeah, his hand hurt, so what?It was game five of the 2019 season and Mason Moore was balling, playing probably the best football of his career at dear old Columbus High. Game five, BTW, was a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news