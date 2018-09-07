Ticker
Throw the (Record) Book Out: Carter Terry, GI Northwest

From the frying pan into the fire: GINW's prolific senior QB Carter Terry (3) takes his team to Scottsbluff on Friday just days after a heartbreaking loss to McCook, both games on the road.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
A guy goes in there thinking, hey, I’m ready. Learned at the knee of an outstanding quarterback who was my teammate and more or less a mentor, so let’s go.Great as his career has become it was stil...

