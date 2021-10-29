The Wright Way: Colton Wright, Elgin/Pope John
Can’t say it was a lot of fun to watch but watch he did. After all, how much help could a tall, skinny freshman be?Three years ago Colton Wright was a rookie on the Elgin/Pope John football team an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news