The Perfect Fit: Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna
That’s funny, they fit last week. They actually fit yesterday, now that he thought about it.Things happened fast for Carter Johnson back between his freshman and sophomore years in high school. Not...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news